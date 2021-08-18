Brian Krolicki (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today officially announced that FF Board member Brian Krolicki has been appointed as Chairman for FF's newly formed Board of Directors. Faraday Future's recently formed nine-member Board of Directors was appointed upon the closing of the business combination between FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC") on July 21, 2021.

FF is now listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FFIE." The I in "FFIE" represents Intelligent and Internet, and E represents Ecosystem and Electric. FF's flagship electric vehicle ("EV") - FF 91 - is planned to be launched within 12 months of the closing of the merger.

Mr. Krolicki's leadership, along with the Board of Directors' combined years of corporate and public experience, will help guide FF to achieve its vision of creating leading-edge products and technologies for the marketplace. Each director brings critical outside perspective, new creative ideas, and a wealth of industry knowledge to help the company achieve its mission and strategic goals.

"I'm honored that FF, along with the esteemed Board of Directors, have entrusted me to help guide FF in this exciting and pivotal period of the company," said Mr. Krolicki. "We are all deeply involved in helping FF deliver FF 91 on time to the market next year."

Mr. Krolicki is a veteran of the private banking industry and a master of municipal finance. He began his career on Wall Street, working with high-profile firms such as Smith Barney and Bankers Trust Company. His 24-year career in public service included four sweeping election victories to the Nevada Constitutional Offices of Lieutenant Governor and State Treasurer. While serving as Nevada's Treasurer, Brian was elected as President of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) and founded the NAST Committee on Corporate Governance. He served as Chairman of the NAST Foundation, which promotes financial literacy and education throughout the nation. He also served as Vice Chairman of Nevada's Department of Transportation (NDOT) for eight years. Brian is an independent member of the FF Board of Directors, and also serves on the Boards of Vislink Technologies, Inc. and Nevada Nanotech Systems.

FF's Board of Directors also includes:

Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF and a world-renowned expert in electric mobility, with a PhD in mechanical engineering.

Edwin Goh, who has extensive experience in investment banking in the technology and internet industry. Mr. Goh worked for Barclays Investment Bank in Europe and Asia for over 10 years and most recently served as the Head of Asia Pacific Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Before joining Barclays, Mr. Goh worked at Goldman Sachs in London and Bain & Company in Singapore and Los Angeles.

Lee Liu,a seasoned tech and internet executive and a human resources expert. Mr. Liu served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Baidu Inc., and the Chairman of Baidu Cloud Business. Prior to joining Baidu, Mr. Liu served a variety of management roles in Motorola Inc. across regions and countries, including the Vice President of Global Human Resources.

Sue Swenson,who brings considerable experience leading global tech companies, including service as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Inseego Corporation (formerly Novatel Wireless), President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile US, Inc., President of Leap Wireless International, Inc., Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Communications, Inc., and Chief Executive Officer of Sage North America. Ms. Swenson also serves on the Boards of Sonim Technologies Inc., Vislink Technologies, Inc., and Harmonic, Inc.

Jordan Vogel, who previously served as Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Mr. Vogel has been actively investing in and managing residential real estate in New York City since 2001 and is Co-Founder and Managing Member of Benchmark Real Estate Group, LLC.

Scott Vogelserves as Managing Member of Vogel Partners, LLC, a private investment and business advisory firm. Prior to Vogel Partners, Mr. Vogel served as Managing Director at Davidson Kempner Capital Management from 2002 to 2016 investing in a diverse set of industries. Mr. Vogel also worked at MPF Investors, LLC and was an investment banker at Chase Securities, Inc. Mr. Vogel also serves on the Boards of Avaya, CBL, Alpha Metallurgical Resources and several private companies.

Matthias Aydt, who currently heads the Product Definition and Business Development group at FF.

Bob Ye, who is currently responsible for Business Development and Capital related activities for Asia and China at FF.

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

Both models have an industry-leading 1050 horsepower, a 130kWh battery pack with immersive liquid cooling technology, with performance of 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. In addition, both employ tri-motor torque vectoring and rear wheels independently driven and controlled by dual rear motors. Both models are also equipped with the industry's only super AP for internet connection at "light speed," video streaming on the passenger information display, a rear intelligent internet system, an in-car video conferencing system, intelligent seamless entry, FFID face recognition, multi-touch eyes-free control, and zero gravity rear seats with the industry's largest seating angle of 150 degrees.

All 300 of FF's limited-edition, invite-only FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition models (previously known as the FF 91 Alliance Edition) have been pre-ordered. Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, FF has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, FF was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name "Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.", and the ticker symbols "FFIE" for its Class A common stock and "FFIEW" for its warrants. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With its ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning, FF's first flagship product, FF 91 Futurist, is equipped with top-tier product power, representing a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, allowing its users to experience the third internet living space.

