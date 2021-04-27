Brian Holland Joins Cowen's Equity Research Team As Senior Analyst For Sustainable Food & Healthy Living

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Brian Holland has joined the Company's equity research team to cover sustainable food & healthy living, a new sector vertical at Cowen...

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (COWN) - Get Report ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Brian Holland has joined the Company's equity research team to cover sustainable food & healthy living, a new sector vertical at Cowen anchored in food innovation, sustainable agriculture technology and other emerging products and business models focused on health and wellness. He will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen's Head of Research.

"With today's investors and consumers more focused on making healthier, sustainable choices and putting greater importance on ESG factors, we are especially excited to have Brian joining our team with his domain expertise and deep network of relationships in better-for-you food, health and wellness," said Mr. Fagin. "His addition marks another milestone in Cowen's commitment to sustainability and long-standing focus on disruptive industries, positioning us as leaders in the global transition toward more sustainable investments."

Cowen's acclaimed research department has 55 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors, including consumer, energy, sustainability and energy transition, health care, technology, media & telecom, capital goods & industrials, and Washington policy.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Holland spent over ten years in food and beverage research, most recently as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst for food products at D.A. Davidson & Co. He also held positions at Consumer Edge Research and Janney Capital Markets. Mr. Holland received a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers University.

