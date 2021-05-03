Brian C. Handerhan, MBA, Takes On The Newly Created Role Of Vice President, Operations For Cell X Technologies, Inc.

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell X Technologies' CEO Peter Johnson MD, today announced an important new hire in Brian C. Handerhan, MBA, who will take on the newly created position of Vice President, Operations. In this role, he will oversee sales, marketing, product development, and product management to drive growth in all cell therapy markets served by Cell X.

"Brian brings us extensive leadership and operational experience that will greatly benefit us as we develop new applications to meet customer demands," states Dr. Johnson.

Handerhan started his career as a manufacturing engineer at Caterpillar before moving to ITT Industries for five years. For the past 20+ years, at Parker Hannifin, he effectively applied experiences in automation, process development and manufacturing with demonstrated success. From manufacturing engineer to business unit manager with P&L responsibility for multiple operating locations, Handerhan worked his way through the organization as an effective change agent and ultimately was promoted to the role of business development manager. In that position, he provided strategic marketing, sales leadership, and developed financial growth in life science, semiconductor, electronics metrology and advanced manufacturing markets.

Says Handerhan, "I look forward to using my strengths in managing diverse teams to tackle challenges, lead technology development, drive market acceptance, and deliver financial growth for Cell X. Having strong customer relationships is vitally important."

About Cell X TechnologiesFounded in 2017, Cell X Technologies, Inc. develops and provides equipment, software, and process management tools to support stem cell research and bio-fabrication. The company's Cell X Platform is the only end-to-end fully robotic culture automation and analysis system whose applications span the entire development pipeline for cell therapies. Designed to remove time-consuming and costly effects of technician and process variability in cell product development, Cell X leverages advanced image analytics and precision automation to improve decision making, productivity and documentation. Cell X Technologies is committed to contributing to the ongoing transformation of stem and other progenitor cell biology into safe, effective, and affordable diagnostics and therapeutic procedures that improve all of our lives. https://cellxtechnologies.com/

