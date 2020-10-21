BriaCell Breast Cancer Survival Data: 13.3 Months Versus 7.2-9.8 Months

Overall Survival of 13. 3 months in patients , including 14 months in patients with Grade I/II tumors , suggesting clinical benefit;

Comparison: 7. 2 -9. 8 months in similar patients with metastatic breast cancer in the third line setting without BriaCell's treatment;

Additional overall survival data will be presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, December 9 - 11 .

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, announces the overall survival (OS) data of its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors in advanced breast cancer patients. Additional overall survival data from the clinical studies will be presented in a poster session on December 9 - 11 during the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS), a virtual event.

Median OS of 13.3 months has been observed in the Phase I/IIa study for patients treated with Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced breast cancer (third line or later). Further, median OS had reached 14 months in patients with Grade I/II tumors. Checkpoint inhibitors included pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte's INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation). This data is derived primarily from patients previously disclosed (see press release dated June 22, 2020). An OS of 7.2-9.8 months in similar patients with metastatic breast cancer in the third line setting has recently been published (Kazmi S, et al. "Overall survival analysis in patients with metastatic breast cancer and liver or lung metastases treated with eribulin, gemcitabine, or capecitabine." Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2020).

The SABCS® poster will also summarize the clinical and pathological data of the Bria-IMT™ monotherapy study and Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab, and more recently, Incyte's INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer with grade I and grade II tumors.

The SABCS® presentation will be posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

The details on the SABCS® poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1313 Presentation Title: Response to a modified whole tumor cell targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer correlates with tumor grade Session Date: December 9-11, 2020 Program Number: PS17-20 Session Title: Poster Session 17 About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

About SABCS®

Since its inception in 1977, San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) has grown to a program that covers the latest research on the experimental biology, etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer and premalignant breast disease. The Symposium is attended by a large international audience of researchers, health professionals, physicians, oncologists, and those with a special interest in breast cancer from over 90 countries.

To complement the clinical focus of the annual SABCS®, Baylor College of Medicine became a joint sponsor of SABCS® in 2005. Additionally, the Cancer Therapy & Research Center (CTRC) at UT Health Science Center San Antonio and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), a prestigious scientific organization known for its basic, translational and clinical cancer research, began collaboration with SABC® in 2007. The Symposium was renamed the CTRC-AACR San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

For additional information on 2020 SABCS®, please visit: https://www.sabcs.org.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com .

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

