BRG Ranked Among Elite Firms Globally In Chambers Expert League Tables

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers Litigation Support 2021 has ranked BRG Band 1 globally in the Economic Analysts category for the second year running. Sources commend the firm's "wide network and range of professional and thoughtful experts" and their skills in testimony. London-based Managing Director Daniel Ryan is highlighted as a "notable practitioner" in arbitration, litigation and quantum of damages.

BRG's Investigations practices from Asia-Pacific, the U.K. and the U.S. also are included in the guide. In Asia, the firm is described as "diverse, nimble and flexible with a range of investigative practices in-house." The U.K. team is endorsed for "big, complicated … investigatory work," with a source commenting, "I hold them in high esteem and often refer them to clients on personal matters, which to me is the highest distinction I can place on someone." The U.S. practice is recommended as "our go-to team to assist ... with … complicated matters that many times span the globe."

The UK Forensic Accounting practice complements the Investigations rankings. A client said, "Forensic accounting is a big part of BRG's playbook—the firm mixes the investigations side of things with the forensic accounting elements better than basically anyone." The practice is led by Managing Director Ben Johnson, who is described as "brilliant and the best I've come across—very experienced and very diligent."

Also recently announced was the ranking of BRG's Cyber Security & Investigations practice in Chambers Crisis and Risk Management - Global Cybersecurity Risk. Thomas Brown, the practice head and a BRG managing director, is described as an "extremely intelligent expert in the field who approaches challenges creatively with his client's best interests in mind," and who leads a practice of "professional, experienced, dedicated and very good team players." The same source commented, "[O]ur experience has been really good, and they've solved our problems. Our first option … is BRG."

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brg-ranked-among-elite-firms-globally-in-chambers-expert-league-tables-301324545.html

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC