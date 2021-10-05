Brett. R. Kockentiet MD, FAAD, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brett. R. Kockentiet MD, FAAD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his dedicated career in the field of Dermatology and in recognition of his prestigious work at Affiliated Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center Inc.

As a highly-trained Dermatologist, Dr. Kockentiet sees patients at Affiliated Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center Inc., located at 650 Shawan Falls Drive in Dublin, OH. His expertise is in general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, Mohs surgery, as well as cosmetic facial rejuvenation procedures.

Dr. Kockentiet's education began at Bowling Green State University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He then attended Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, where he earned a Master's degree completing his thesis on Muscarinic receptors role in Alzheimer's disease. He then went on to obtain a Medical degree, graduating in 2005. Following Medical school he attended Kettering Medical Center, where he completed his internal medicine internship year in 2006. Dr. Kockentiet next attended Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, where he completed a 3 year residency in Dermatology in 2009. Dr. Kockentiet wrote several articles during his early career, including "Contact dermatitis in athletes," co-written with Brian B. Adams. After completing his dermatology residency he moved back to Dublin to complete a 1 year fellowship in Mohs and Dermatologic surgery under Dwight Scarborough, and then joined Dr. Scarborough as a partner at Affiliated Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center.

Dr. Kockentiet practices primarily in Dublin, and he also travels to Bellefontaine, Ohio each month where he has a small practice inside of Mary Rutan Hospital.

Dr. Kockentiet office's provides a large variety of treatment options. Affiliated Dermatology offers many treatments for both common and complex skin diseases, surgical and nonsurgical treatment of all forms of skin cancer, laser treatments, and cosmetic procedures. Dr. Kockentiet loves helping his patients reduce their discomfort and love the visible results they see on their skin.

Dr. Kockentiet previously worked as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. In his current capacity, he is an active member of the Board of Directors for the Columbus Medical Association Foundation.

To stay alert to developments in the Medical field, he is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), and is an active member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), and the American Society for Mohs Surgeons (ASMS). Dr. Kockentiet has been board certified by the American Board of Dermatology (ABD) since 2009.

He currently volunteers his time and expertise to the Board of Columbus Medical Association Foundation. Dr. Kockentiet's work has been honored with a recognition on issuewire.com in 2021.

Dr. Kockentiet would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his sons Owen and Brant, and loving wife Ginger, thanking them for their love and support. In his spare time, he likes to spend time with his family supporting their interests and activities.

