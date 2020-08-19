Brett Nicholas Joins HALO To Help Turn Single Family Renters Into Owners

ESSEX, Conn., Aug. 19. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO, the Home Access Lease Opportunity, announced today that Brett Nicholas has joined the company as a Managing Partner. He will share day-to-day leadership with HALO founder David Sandmann. Nicholas, a mortgage finance and capital markets veteran, most recently served as President at Redwood Trust where he spent 20 years in a number of senior executive roles.

"Having spent my career in the residential mortgage world, I understand how nuanced the pathway to obtaining a mortgage can be," said Nicholas. "When I met David and came to understand HALO's single-minded commitment to helping renters become owners, I immediately wanted to be a part of this journey. This is an immense and timely opportunity, and HALO's four-year track record of success provides a great foundation to build on."

"I'm really excited to have an industry leader of Brett's talent and experience as my partner, to help move HALO to the next level," said HALO's Sandmann. "When I met Brett and explained how our strategy delivers life changing results for families who don't currently fit into the standard mortgage approval box, he instantly understood the value of our program." Sandmann added: "Brett understands the importance of inclusion and access better than most, and will play a key role in growing our business so that more American families can achieve the dream of homeownership."

Prior to Redwood Trust, Nicholas served as Vice President of Secondary Marketing at California Federal Bank and Union Security Mortgage. He is a graduate of University of Colorado and Stanford University, and sits on the board of the University of Colorado Foundation.

About HALO

Since 2016, HALO has helped non-qualified buyers become homeowners. Using proprietary analysis tools, HALO underwrites aspiring buyers based on their future qualification probability rather than their current scores. HALO clients choose their dream home, rent it from HALO while working on a custom mortgage qualification plan, then buy it when they are ready. HALO is 100% focused on customer outcomes, with an emphasis on active credit guidance and financial literacy, which are proven to promote homeownership. HALO is privately funded and is currently active in Phoenix, Atlanta, and Nashville, with expansion planned into Salt Lake City, Boise, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and Denver.

