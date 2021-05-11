Brentwood Home Celebrates Memorial Day With Huge Sale On Mattresses And Yoga Cushions

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home, maker of California-inspired sleep products, is celebrating Memorial Day with one of its biggest sales of the year, including limited-time savings on top-rated mattresses and the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection.

Customers can save $200 on Brentwood's #1 rated, best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid mattress using the code REDPOPPY on BrentwoodHome.com. Using the code WEHONOR, shoppers can also save $100 on the Cedar Natural Luxe and dual-sided Crystal Cove Mattress. To save $50 on the affordable 11" inch Cypress Mattress, the code CYPRESS50 is available to all shoppers. Using the code CYPRESS75 customers can also save $75 on the 13" Cypress. Additionally, Brentwood's innovative Hybrid Latex Mattress is $100 off — no code required.

All service workers, including veterans, military members, first-responders, doctors, nurses, and teachers, can save $250 on the Oceano, Cedar, and Crystal Cove (offer cannot be stacked with the sale).

Brentwood Home is also offering 15% off their best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code CHAIRPOSE and 15% off their orthopedic supporting pet beds with the code FIDO. All offers are valid through June 7, 2021 and cannot be combined with other offers.

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts their mattresses in Southern California. They include free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty. For every mattress sold on their website, Brentwood Home will make a donation to the National Forest Foundation. Their goal is to plant 10,000 trees — part of an ambitious effort to help stem the impact of climate change and help replant America's forests. Brentwood Home is also a carbon negative company. They partner with Climate Neutral to measure, reduce, and offset their emissions across every scope of the business.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their " California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

