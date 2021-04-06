Brentwood Home Celebrates Earth Month With Massive Savings On Mattresses And Yoga Pillows

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Home is offering limited-time savings on California-inspired sleep products, including top-rated mattresses and the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection.

Customers can save $150 on select mattresses — including the Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Cedar Natural Luxe — using the code EARTHDAY on BrentwoodHome.com. Verified military and service members can save $250 on these mattresses. Additionally, Brentwood's innovative Hybrid Latex Mattress is $100 off — no code required.

Brentwood Home is also offering 20% off their best-selling Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with the code YOGA20. All offers are valid through April 26, 2021 and cannot be combined with other offers.

Brentwood Home designs and handcrafts their mattresses in Southern California. They include free shipping, a one-year trial period, and a 25-year limited warranty. For every mattress sold on their website, Brentwood Home will make a donation to the National Forest Foundation. Their goal is to plant 10,000 trees — part of an ambitious effort to help stem the impact of climate change and help replant America's forests. Brentwood Home is also a carbon negative company. They partner with Climate Neutral to measure, reduce, and offset their emissions across every scope of the business.

Since 1987, Brentwood Home has handcrafted the finest luxury mattresses, pillows, and bedding — thoughtfully made with nontoxic materials and natural elements — in their Los Angeles factory. As designers, makers, and artisans, they thrive on articulating the details that others ignore. Yet it is their " California ethos" that truly defines Brentwood Home, compelling them to craft beautiful sleep products that also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at Jessica@AvocadoMattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brentwood-home-celebrates-earth-month-with-massive-savings-on-mattresses-and-yoga-pillows-301263177.html

SOURCE Brentwood Home