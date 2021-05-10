Brenntag Tops ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors Ranking

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS is pleased to announce the 12th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors listing. Topping the global charts is Germany-based Brenntag with $14.4bn in 2020 sales, followed by US-based Univar Solutions at $8.3bn, US-based Tricon Energy at $5.2bn, Germany-based Helm at $5.0bn and Netherlands-based IMCD at $3.6bn.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors which includes almost 300 companies and is the most comprehensive guide for chemical distributors worldwide also ranks leaders in key geographies. The regional leaders are Brenntag ( Europe), Univar Solutions ( North America), Sinochem Plastics ( Asia Pacific), Brenntag ( Latin America) and Petrochem Middle East ( Middle East & Africa).

"Through an unprecedented period of supply chain disruptions - from the Covid-19 pandemic, the US winter storm and big freeze, the Suez Canal blockage and the shortage and dislocation of shipping containers - the vital role of chemical distributors has been amplified," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"Throughout the pandemic, many distributors also stepped up to help their communities with supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer, prioritising essential businesses such as hospitals and food production facilities," added Chang.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors has been compiled with the support of the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC) and the UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA).

"ICIS is proud to deliver this comprehensive listing as we celebrate our 150-year heritage this year. From those who have partnered with us from the very beginning to all those we have welcomed throughout the year, thank you for being part of our journey as we shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources," concluded Chang.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking, a global listing ranked by 2020 sales and based on year-end 2020 exchange rates, appears in the 7 May 2021 issue of ICIS Chemical Business, in association with the Fecc (European Association of Chemical Distributors), is available for download at: https://www.icis.com/explore/resources/top-100-chemical-distributors-2021/

