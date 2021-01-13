Brennan Acquires 25 Acres In Jonesboro, Georgia

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has purchased approximately 24.80 acres of land at Jonesboro Road in Jonesboro, Georgia. The site is strategically located in the Airport/ North Clayton submarket of the Atlanta MSA with convenient access to I-75, I-285, and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The 25-acre site, named Jonesboro Logistics Center, will be comprised of three industrial buildings. Buildings one and two will feature a rear-load design with a shared truck court. Each building will total approximately 50,500 square feet, with the ability to accommodate up to four tenants each. Building three will total approximately 200,000 square feet with a front-load design to accommodate up to two tenants. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021 with completion targeted for the end of 2021.

" Atlanta is a market that continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals for industrial development opportunities," said Mike Martin, Senior Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "The Atlanta MSA reported over 18 million square feet of positive net absorption last year with a vacancy rate of 5.6%."

Nick Peacher of Stream Realty Partners represented Brennan in this transaction.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses 45 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

