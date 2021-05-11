Brennan Acquires 12 Acres In Nashville, Tennessee

- Second Nashville Acquisition in the Last 16 Months

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of 11.86 acres at Airpark Road East in Nashville, Tennessee. The site is well located in the industrial submarket east of Nashville, due east of the Nashville International Airport.

Brennan's strategy is to develop two modern Class A industrial facilities totaling approximately 135,000 rentable square feet. The planned design features first class amenities that exceed market standards including 30' clear heights, ESFR sprinkler system, and abundant automobile parking and loading positions. The buildings will be designed to accommodate up to four tenants ranging in size from 10,000 SF to 67,500 SF. This overall size flexibility fits well within the submarket.

" Nashville's industrial market continues to experience tremendous growth." said Rob Gage, Senior Vice President at Brennan Investment Group. "We are delivering a highly functional state-of-the-art asset into a market with high leasing velocity."

" Nashville continues to exhibit strong demographic trends, including a growing population, high household formations together with high educational attainment levels." said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. " Nashville will continue to be an area for increasing capital allocations by Brennan."

About Brennan Investment GroupBrennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brennan-acquires-12-acres-in-nashville-tennessee-301288334.html

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC