DXC Technology (DXC) - Get Report, a leading technology services company today announced that it has appointed Brenda Tsai as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Tsai will report to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino. Tsai will be responsible for leading all areas of the DXC global marketing and communications function.

Brenda Tsai, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

"Brenda is a strategic, result-oriented leader who brings deep marketing experience to DXC," Salvino said. "She's an outstanding addition to our leadership team and will play an integral role in helping to drive DXC's continued transformation and next level of growth."

"I'm thrilled to join DXC and this accomplished team," Tsai said. "DXC is in a great position to grow and win in the market and I see the great opportunities and possibilities ahead for further amplifying DXC's story."

Tsai has had over 26 years of experience helping complex, global blue-chip companies transform and drive business growth through purpose-driven brand building, data analytics, digital and demand generation. She has worked on a global scale across a range of sectors, including financial services, technology, and manufacturing. Prior to joining DXC, Tsai has held senior roles in top-tier companies, including BNY Mellon, GE and P&G. Tsai holds a BA from Stanford University and an MBA and MA from The University of Pennsylvania.

About DXC TechnologyDXC Technology (DXC) - Get Report helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to deploy the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.com.

