Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Upcoming Automatic Unit Separation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (BREZU) (the "Company") announced today that, on December 23, 2020, the Company's units will no longer trade, and that the Company's common stock, rights, and redeemable warrants, which together comprise the units will commence trading separately. The common stock, rights, and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade with the ticker symbols "BREZ", "BREZR" and "BREZW", respectively. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of units.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right, and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-twentieth of one share of common stock upon the Company's consummation of an initial business combination, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. In the separation, unit owners will receive the number of shares of common stock, the number of rights, and the number of redeemable warrants underlying such units.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on a business combination with a company in the energy industry in North America.

