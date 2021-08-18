Breeze Hires Insurance Industry Exec Andrew Hamill As Head Of Distribution

Drawing upon over three decades of industry experience, Hamill will scale Breeze's distribution efforts by building relationships with agents and brokerage agencies.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Hamill has been hired as Head of Distribution by Omaha-based insurtech Breeze. Hamill spent the last five years leading brokerage distribution and strategy for Legal & General America. At Breeze, Hamill will scale Breeze's distribution by offering the insurtech's online platform to agents, brokerage general agencies (BGAs), and independent marketing organizations (IMOs).

"As we open up Breeze to agents and advisors, we're excited to have Andrew joining the team to lead our distribution efforts. Disability insurance is incredibly important coverage, but it has been vastly undersold due to the complexities of the product, overall affordability and underwriting challenges. Andrew's experience and passion for insurance is going to help get our digital products into the hands of agents and advisors around the country faster," said Colin Nabity, CEO & co-founder at Breeze.

Hamill will also help diversify product distribution channels at Breeze, an online insurance broker who just recently announced a $10 million Series A round .

"I am thrilled to be joining Breeze to build out the distribution team and expand our reach. Breeze has experienced significant growth through their direct to consumer channel and the next natural step is to scale up through brokerage, offering Breeze to agents and partnering with BGAs and IMOs," said Hamill.

Despite the fact that one-in-four Americans will experience a disabling event in their working years, disability insurance remains a relatively untapped market. Lack of consumer education, in addition to a complex application and underwriting process, keep the average consumer from purchasing the product.

"The industry stats tell the story: 51 million working Americans with no disability insurance. Over 100 million with no long-term disability insurance. That's powerful and shows the current process is not getting the job done, failing to provide coverage to those who need it. This is both a problem as well as a huge opportunity, one which Breeze is tackling head on," Hamill said.

With 31 years of experience, Hamill has a keen understanding of the issues that plague the insurance industry. He believes Breeze is well-positioned to solve these problems.

"I have long believed that the way insurance is bought and sold needs to change. The traditional process that is still predominant is no longer meeting the needs of American workers and their families. As Head of Distribution for Breeze, I get to be part of that change movement," stated Hamill.

Prior to his time at Legal & General America, Hamill has held leadership and sales management positions at Genworth Financial, Prudential Financial, as well as with a large national brokerage firm. Having started his insurance industry career as an agent for Prudential Financial, he fully understands the importance of protection products for consumers.

Hamill graduated from Penn State University ('90) with a degree in Economics and earned CLU ChFC designations from The American College. Passionate about helping others, he is very active in both the insurance industry and his local community. He currently sits on the board of the NAILBA Charitable Foundation, has held various board positions with other industry and charitable organizations, and is a student mentor for underprivileged children through a program with his local middle school.

