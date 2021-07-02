Breckenridge Signs Multi-Product Agreement With Welding GmbH & Co, K.G.

BERLIN, Conn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces today that it has signed a multi-product agreement with Welding GmbH & Co. under which Welding will develop, manufacture and supply pharmaceutical products for marketing, sale and distribution by Breckenridge. The agreement currently covers one delayed release tablet product and two injectable products. Of these three products, one ANDA has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, one ANDA is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July, and one ANDA is in an advanced stage of development. According to industry sales data, the brand and generics of these three products had annual sales of $300 million during the twelve months ending April 2021.

About Breckenridge: Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical ( Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve. www.bpirx.com

About Welding GmbH & Co, K.G. Welding is a privately owned company, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Since foundation in 1955, Welding has built an excellent reputation as a service provider to the pharmaceutical industry by leading generic formulation projects from product development to regulatory procedures and routine supply. Welding has been involved in the procurement and distribution of drug substances, acquiring experience in regulatory affairs, quality systems and API project management in order to support manufacturers of finished dosage forms across the globe. Our success is built on experts with a proven track record in identifying and realizing product opportunities, enabling us to create substantial synergies between our global partners in Asia, Europe and the US. www.welding.eu

