Breathability Done Right - Naturepedic Excels In Providing Safer Breathable Crib Mattress Designs For Babies

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Naturepedic, data from a new survey of 2,000 parents, with children aged 0-5, revealed that parents of young children worry the most when their baby is sleeping than at any other time of the day (67%). With breathability largely linked to baby sleep safety, Naturepedic, leader of the organic mattress revolution, is educating consumers on the latest breathable crib mattress trend.

"Breathable crib mattresses are safer, but only if they're done right," explains Barry A. Cik, founder and technical director of Naturepedic, "A breathable crib mattress typically is not waterproof and has a porous surface that, should the baby roll over, they can breathe through. It also surrounds the baby with more airflow to help dissipate heat and moisture for less sweaty backs. However, it's important to ask the question, what is it that the baby is breathing in?"

According to the latest survey, 54 percent of parents reported their child frequently has major accidents on their mattress. "To be truly safe, a breathable crib mattress must also be waterproof to prevent fluids from seeping into the mattress where it can be difficult or impossible to clean. If the mattress itself is completely porous, this raises hygienic concerns," adds Cik, "Also, because many breathable crib mattresses contain flame retardants, VOC off-gassing, questionable chemicals and materials, and are susceptible to mold, mildew and other microbial growth, is the air inside the mattress actually safe to breathe in?" In the survey, 72 percent of parents reported that they are concerned about what their baby might be breathing in from their mattress.

Data from the survey also revealed that the top three things parents look for when buying a mattress for their baby is breathability (77%) waterproofing (77%) and organic (70%). Naturepedic is the only crib mattress manufacturer on the market to combine all three features, while ensuring ultimate clean-up convenience for parents.

"At Naturepedic, we created a line of breathable crib mattresses that succeed in meeting the highest breathability standards on the market, without compromising on hygienic safety," comments Cik, "We developed a breathable layer that is porous at the surface, and can easily be removed, washed, dried and kept clean. Under the breathable layer, you get a fully functional waterproof, organic, non-toxic crib mattress. If the mattress underneath gets soiled, you can just wipe it clean, making it easy for parents to maintain hygienic safety," explains Cik, "Plus, all Naturepedic mattresses are certified organic and nontoxic for ultimate safety."

Results from an independent third-party lab indicated that the Naturepedic breathable layer is in the safest category for reducing suffocation risk. This, when combined with an underlying fully waterproofed and hygienic crib mattress, solves the dilemma of providing breathability while maintaining hygienic conditions for the baby.

With 4 in 5 parents wishing companies were more transparent about the materials in their products (81%), Naturepedic is committed to educating and providing sleep safety resources for parents, while working to eliminate the use of greenwashing claims across the industry. Cik adds, "With our range of GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE certified nontoxic, GREENGUARD GOLD certified breathable crib mattresses, you can rest assured that with Naturepedic, your baby can Breathe Safe ™."

About Naturepedic:Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations ( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

