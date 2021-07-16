Breastfeeding Supplies Market In The Personal Products Industry In The US To Reach $ 895.19 Million|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The breastfeeding supplies market in the US is poised to grow by USD 895.19 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the breastfeeding supplies market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the more number of working women and nuclear families, the increased number of mothers with lower milk supply, and the greater priority to breast milk than infant formula milk due to nutritional value.
The breastfeeding supplies market analysis in the US includes the product, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the greater priority to breast milk than infant formula milk due to nutritional value as one of the prime reasons driving the breastfeeding supplies market growth in the US during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The breastfeeding supplies market in the US covers the following areas:
Breastfeeding Supplies Market In the US SizingBreastfeeding Supplies Market In the US ForecastBreastfeeding Supplies Market In the US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ameda Inc.
- Ardo medical AG
- Artsana Spa
- Babisil Products Co. Ltd.
- BelleMa Co.
- Comotomo Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medela AG
- Pigeon Corp.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Baby Wipes Market- The baby wipes market is segmented by technology (spunlace technology, air-laid technology, coform technology, needle punch technology, and other technologies), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Baby Oral Care Market- The baby oral care market is segmented by product (baby toothpaste and baby toothbrush) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Breast pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Breast milk storage and feeding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other breastfeeding accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- 0-6 months' babies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7-12 months' babies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ameda Inc.
- Ardo medical AG
- Artsana Spa
- Babisil Products Co. Ltd.
- BelleMa Co.
- Comotomo Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medela AG
- Pigeon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/breastfeeding-supplies-market-in-us-industry-analysisNewsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/breastfeeding-suppliesmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breastfeeding-supplies-market-in-the-personal-products-industry-in-the-us-to-reach--895-19-milliontechnavio-301335304.html
SOURCE Technavio