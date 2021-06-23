Breast Reconstruction Market To Grow By USD 257.71 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The breast reconstruction market is expected to grow by USD 257.71 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the breast reconstruction market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The breast reconstruction market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Breast Reconstruction Market Participants:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name NATRELLE 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled Breast Implants.

CEREPLAS Co.

CEREPLAS Co. offers breast reconstruction products under the brand name CEREFORM breast implants product line.

GC Aesthetics Inc.

GC Aesthetics Inc. offers breast reconstruction products under the brand names PERLE, Impleo Smooth, Round Collection Smooth and other brands.

Breast Reconstruction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Breast reconstruction market is segmented as below:

Product

Breast Implants



Tissue Expanders

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The breast reconstruction market is driven by the growing self-awareness and concerns regarding physical appearance. In addition, the increasing number of plastic surgeries performed worldwide are expected to trigger the breast reconstruction market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

