Breakwater Energy Partners Expands Recycling System Into Martin County And Announces Two Additional Facilities To Help Address Seismicity

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC ("Breakwater") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Big Spring Recycling System ("BSRS") into Martin County and is developing two additional commercial facilities in the Midland Basin. In addition to BSRS, Breakwater operates nine separate recycling facilities in the Midland Basin. BSRS is one of the largest recycling networks in the Permian Basin with throughput capacity up to 300,000 barrels per day of recycled produced water. The BSRS expansion includes thirteen miles of additional large diameter pipe with recycled water distribution capability up to 360,000 barrels per day.

Rising seismicity has been identified as an emerging challenge for the Permian Basin. Over the last three years more than 10,000 seismic events, including over 2,000 of magnitude 2.0 or greater, have been recorded on the Texas side of the Permian Basin. Wastewater injected into saltwater disposal wells has been linked as a key contributor to earthquake frequency and intensity in the South-Central United States, including Texas.

"With more of these seismic events shifting to the population centers near Midland, an alternative to wastewater disposal is becoming even more important" said Jason Jennaro, Chief Executive Officer of Breakwater. "The recent wave of seismic activity in Martin County has increased operator demand for recycling. Wastewater recycling provides operators with an environmentally sustainable alternative to sending all their produced water downhole into disposals located within known seismic clusters."

The BSRS links together several operators' produced water systems into a central nexus and storage point and concurrently serves them with frac water blends of up to 100% recycled water. The facility has recycled over eighteen million barrels in its first sixteen months of operation. BSRS has 1.5 million barrels of commercially permitted treated water storage capacity, sixteen miles of large diameter water distribution pipe, 160 thousand barrels of buffer storage capacity and has generated almost fifty million data points within its proprietary cloud-based water balancing and data management system.

About Breakwater Energy Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Breakwater is a leading provider of sustainable water supply chain solutions to the oilfield. Breakwater's management team has been providing environmentally focused water management solutions to customers across the United States since 1994 including large-scale sewer rehabilitation projects, wastewater treatments plants and related services for major municipalities.

Breakwater's water recycling segment is the market-leading provider of water reuse services in the Permian Basin. Breakwater formed its water recycling segment in 2016 by acquiring Waterstone Resources, which began operations in 2013. Breakwater's water recycling operations in the Permian Basin have the installed capacity to process more than 1.25 million barrels of water per day for a customer base comprised mostly of large E&P operators.

Breakwater's water transfer division owns more than 350 miles of lay flat hose, 150 water transfer pumps and in-basin accommodations for 300 employees. It has become one of the largest providers of transfer services in the Eagle Ford and Permian basins. Breakwater's water sourcing division has exclusive access to deliver more than twenty-five million barrels of sourced water with relationships to deliver up to fifty million barrels of fresh water across the Delaware and Midland basins.

Breakwater's midstream division develops and operates systems across the Permian Basin and integrates them into its water supply, transfer, and recycling capabilities.

