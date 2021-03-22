Breakthru Beverage Group Pledges $100,000 In Celebration Of Its Five-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced a $100,000 donation across several notable organizations in celebration of its five-year company anniversary.

"We are inspired by the many companies in our industry stepping up to support people and charities during these unprecedented times and we could think of no better way to observe our anniversary than supporting essential causes dear to us and our partners," said Greg Baird, Breakthru Beverage Group's President & CEO. "Corporate social responsibility has been a core part of our identity since day one as Breakthru and we are proud to have contributed more than $10 million to date in support of our industry and the communities where we live and work."

To commemorate Breakthru's five-year anniversary, the company has selected several non-profits in alignment with the organization's Corporate Social Responsibility agenda to create a positive impact in the industry it works, the communities in which it operates and create goodwill amongst its company associates and stakeholders.

In an effort to address food insecurity and childhood hunger across the country, Breakthru has committed $50,000 to No Kid Hungry , a campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S. Breakthru's donation can help provide up to 500,000 meals to children in need.

Breakthru will commit an additional $50,000 spread equally across the following organizations:

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national non-profit organization that provides financial support to food and beverage employees with children when the parent or child faces a health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

First Responders Children's Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, providing support for first responders and their families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bee Conservancy, to support their mission protect bees, safeguard the environment, and secure food justice through education, research, habitat creation, and advocacy. Bees are responsible for 1 in 3 bites of food.

National Urban League, a civil rights organization dedicated to promoting economic empowerment through program areas including education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship.

Responsibility.org, to support their efforts dedicated to eliminating drunk driving and underage drinking, and to promoting responsible decision-making regarding beverage alcohol.

"Giving back and being socially responsible is not only what Breakthru does, it is who we are," added Felicia Ganthier, Breakthru Beverage Group's Director, Corporate Social Responsibility. "Our philanthropic model centers on addressing issues both directly and indirectly related to our business and we feel honored to be able to celebrate our anniversary by supporting these important causes."

In 2016, Charmer Sunbelt and Wirtz Beverage merged to form Breakthru Beverage Group. Today, Breakthru is active in 13 U.S. markets and Canada, employs nearly 7,000 associates and its portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands generates $6 billion in annual sales. Both of Breakthru's legacy companies, Charmer Sunbelt and Wirtz Beverage, brought longstanding charitable partnerships and strong track records of giving back when the company was formed in early 2016 and that commitment endures today.

About Breakthru Beverage Group Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breakthru-beverage-group-pledges-100-000-in-celebration-of-its-five-year-anniversary-301252936.html

SOURCE Breakthru Beverage Group