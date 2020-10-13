Breaking The Mold: Texas Grand Ranch Builder Reshaping Community

WALKER COUNTY, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get to know Martone Custom Homes, the builder that has become Texas Grand Ranch's rising star, and understand what true value along with outstanding service really means when building on your lot.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get to know Martone Custom Homes, the builder that has become Texas Grand Ranch's rising star, and understand what true value along with outstanding service really means when building on your lot.

"Our goal is to challenge the status quo, be creative and think outside the box."

According to Frank Cotrona, Martone President, "Our goal is to challenge the status quo, be creative and think outside the box. Texas Grand Ranch is a one of a kind community with unique character. It pairs perfectly with our values: To help clients design and build forever homes by focusing on individual lifestyle needs, personal preference and unique expression."

Once you've purchased your 2 to 5 acre homesite at Texas Grand Ranch, it's easy to get started with Martone Custom Homes. Learn more about their services:

Site Evaluation - Martone is now offering a no obligation site evaluation. Walk your land to gain a better understanding of what to expect. They specialize in custom site planning by paying attention to all of the details.

Streamlined Design Service - Designing a unique floor plan, customized to fit your lifestyle is the first step in the process. Whether starting from scratch, using a floor plan you've found online, or drawing inspiration from a neighbor's home, the Martone team will sit and listen to all of your ideas, wants and preferences, and implement them into your personalized floor plan.

Elevation - Similar to your floor plan, the Martone team will design a custom elevation to meet your taste. All of the materials and concepts come together when customizing an elevation.

Site Plan - From under brushing, site clearing, dirt work, driveway length and location, and septic location, Martone will plan and cost all of your site construction costs. They will provide you with an estimated site prep cost prior to starting work to avoid surprises and make sure to stay within your budget.

Gary Sumner, Jr. of Texas Grand Ranch adds, "When you work with Martone Custom Homes, you get the sense that you're talking to family. You'll be surprised with the level of service and value you receive even before choosing them as 'your builder'. Their levels of creativity, craftsmanship, and transparency are something you just don't see in the industry - and it's rapidly making a name for them amongst the owners in Texas Grand Ranch. We couldn't be more excited that they have chosen to become a Premier Builder in our community."

To learn more about Texas Grand Ranch and Martone Custom Homes, visit https://txgrandranch.com/premier-builders/ or call (855) 800-5226.

Contact Information:Patten CompaniesVisit: TXGrandRanch.com Phone: (855) 800-5226Email: TexasGrand@PattenCo.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breaking-the-mold-texas-grand-ranch-builder-reshaping-community-301151171.html

SOURCE Texas Grand Ranch