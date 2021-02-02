Breaking News! Clinical Research Study By Sexual Wellness Brand PlusOne Reveals More O's Can Clear Your Skin Woes

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne is breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos by making sexual pleasure part of daily self-care and beauty routines. plusOne conducted an eight-week long clinical research study to understand the benefits of regular masturbation to achieve an orgasm utilizing plusOne sexual wellness devices.

The study was conducted with over 30 women, ages 35-50 with a diverse range of ethnicities and body types. The IRSI data shows that four weeks into the study, women found that masturbating at least three days per week lead to improved firmness, elasticity and radiance of the skin.

At week eight, the results continued to show improvement in overall appearance of skin, including texture and tone, as well as diminished sagging, fine lines and wrinkles. The individuals collectively reported that their skin felt tighter and firmer and looked brighter and more lifted.

Celebrity dermatologist and skincare expert Dr. Ava Shamban calls this study a "game-changer" because it finally proves the link between healthier skin and sexual wellness. "It turns out, yes, orgasms increase your body's levels of estrogen, which contributes to healthy skin from the inside out. Estrogen makes skin thicker and helps maintain collagen levels, which results in more radiant, supple, wrinkle-resistant and firmer skin, especially as we age. This study breaks new ground with the correlation of 'dermis and desire', offering women another way to support skin and address concerns. Who said you can't have the best of both worlds? For a glowing complexion, we'll definitely have what she's having."

The participants utilized a variety of plusOne pleasure products during the clinical trial, including the air pulsing arouser, mini massager, vibrating bullet, personal massager and dual vibrating massager. The results did not vary according to type of vibrator used so long as masturbation led to completion.

"This cutting-edge research opens up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to the future of skincare," says Aliona Titarenko, the marketing manager at plusOne. "We are bringing innovation to the beauty industry in an unprecedented and entirely unexpected way. Now we know that obtaining healthy skin is as easy as pleasuring yourself at least three days per week."

About plusOneHeadquartered in Newton, Massachusetts and part of the clio® corporate group, plusOne brings consumers premium quality sexual wellness products at an affordable price. All plusOne products are crafted with body-safe silicone, offering premium quality and performance at affordable prices. plusOne products are available at over 20,000 retail locations nationwide and online, including Walmart, Target, CVS/pharmacy, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon. plusOne sexual wellness products are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly-crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and a quick-charging USB cable, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button.

