BreachQuest Launches To Reimagine Cyber Incident Response With Seed Funding From Slow Ventures And Founders Of Tinder And Lookout

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BreachQuest is announcing $4.4M in seed funding raised from Slow Ventures, Tinder Founders Sean Rad and Justin Mateen and Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey to accelerate its modernization of incident response. BreachQuest is building the first modern incident response platform, PRIORI, which will pair the industry's top talent with its new technology to make the scoping, remediation and recovery experience intelligent and seamless. The funding will be used to accelerate the development and rollout of its innovative PRIORI platform.

"BreachQuest was formed to do two things," said Shaun Gordon, CEO of BreachQuest. "First, to deliver an unparalleled incident response that minimizes downtime. Secondly, to develop PRIORI, a comprehensive platform which will re-engineer the incident response process and move incident preparedness into the future."

The PRIORI platform will empower organizations to immediately improve their security posture with end-to-end readiness and response capabilities that provide unrivaled visibility for first responders into when and where a breach happened. The platform uses innovative technologies to improve on what the BreachQuest team sees as unacceptable industry standards of an average breach taking 280 days to detect, 334 days to contain and costing an average of $3.9M.

"The most effective security organizations have embraced automation to defend against ever more sophisticated cyber attacks," said Kevin Mahaffey, founder of Lookout. "Yet, incident response is still largely a manual endeavor. BreachQuest is well positioned to accelerate post-breach response and recovery with their PRIORI platform so that organizations can return to normal as quickly as possible."

BreachQuest sees its biggest competitive advantages as the experience of its leadership team, composed of well-known cyber security experts including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the world's Fortune 100 companies. BreachQuest's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer is former NSA hacker Jake Williams. Williams was previously founder and president of Rendition Infosec, an Augusta-based cybersecurity company that was acquired by BreachQuest.

"When you know what's being spent on incident response, it's pretty shocking to learn that most coordination is being done today with spreadsheets," said Jake Williams, BreachQuest CTO. "Critical data takes far too long to gather and synthesize with spreadsheets, leading to substantially higher incident costs and suboptimal outcomes."

The company's leadership team also includes cyber industry veterans A.J. King, a cybersecurity leader from the financial services sector who is serving as Chief Information Security Officer, and Shawn Melito, Chief Revenue Officer, who has deep experience selling to the cyber insurance industry.

"Two components are always needed to create a successful company," said Sean Rad, founder of Tinder. "First is a disruptive vision and the second is a world class team. BreachQuest certainly has both of these elements, and I can't wait to see where they go."

Additional Resources:

PRIORI Product Page: https://breachquest.com/priori-platform/

For more information on BreachQuest or to request immediate incident support, please visit https://breachquest.com/ .

About BreachQuest

BreachQuest is reimagining incident response with an elite team of cybersecurity veterans, including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. BreachQuest was founded in response to the growing threat of ransomware, offering organizations the ability to minimize the cost and downtime associated with breaches through a re-engineered approach to incident response and recovery. Built around the proprietary PRIORI Platform, BreachQuest improves organization's security posture with automated end-to-end readiness and response capabilities which enhances cyber resilience and reduces attacker dwell time. To learn more about BreachQuest, visit: https://breachquest.com/ .

CONTACT: Nathaniel Hawthorne, 661-965-0407, breachquest@luminapr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breachquest-launches-to-reimagine-cyber-incident-response-with-seed-funding-from-slow-ventures-and-founders-of-tinder-and-lookout-301362033.html

SOURCE BreachQuest