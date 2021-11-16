Brazil Registers Neoteryx's Mitra Devices For Specimen Collection

LOS ANGELES & SÃO PAULO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mitra® microsampling device from US-based Neoteryx has been registered in Brazil as a Class 1 in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical device by ANVISA, the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária...

LOS ANGELES & SÃO PAULO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mitra® microsampling device from US-based Neoteryx has been registered in Brazil as a Class 1 in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical device by ANVISA, the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (National Health Surveillance Agency). Allcrom, a Brazilian distributor of products and services for labs, scientists, pharmaceutical companies, and medical professionals helped get the Mitra® device registered for use in Brazil. Class 1 registration allows Mitra devices to be used for research and healthcare by governmental and private institutions, laboratories, clinics, hospitals, medical professionals, and by end-users at home.

The portable Mitra device simplifies sample collection and is ideal for remotely collecting tiny blood samples using an easy finger-stick method. Mitra is based on volumetric absorptive microsampling technology, made possible by the absorbent VAMS ® tip on the end of the device. Mitra microsamples can be collected at home and sent to a designated lab via regular mail.

A recent survey conducted by Allcrom found that more than 83% of Brazilians experience some stress or anxiety related to traditional blood draws. A select group of volunteers who tried the Mitra device said it reduced their fear and they would undergo clinical exams more frequently if Mitra were offered as a blood collection option.

"Mitra® devices from Neoteryx are a revolutionary product that humanizes the specimen collection experience for users," said Graciela Gomes. Technical Product Specialist, Allcrom. "Registration of Mitra devices in Brazil creates a new opportunity for companies to offer innovative services that will benefit our society."

In Brazil, Allcrom will distribute Mitra devices to labs, pharma companies, hospitals, and universities, making them widely available. Brazilian citizens living in rural areas with limited resources will be able to use Mitra ® Collection Kits to provide specimen samples without travelling to labs or facilities in city centers. Videos online and illustrated instructions inside Mitra Kits will guide people in using Mitra devices to collect their blood samples for validated lab testing. Mitra microsamples are analyzed in labs as dried specimen samples, an approach that keeps bio-specimens stable and eliminates the need for cold shipping and storage.

About NeoteryxNeoteryx LLC, a device company in California, delivers simple, quantitative and automatable microsampling solutions. Its Mitra device facilitates remote specimen collection and transport of blood and other biological fluids to improve human health, reduce laboratory costs and enable new models of care. Neoteryx's customers include researchers, laboratories and health providers working to advance telemedicine, pharmaceutical development, biotechnology research and clinical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.neoteryx.com.

About AllcromAllcrom is a Brazilian company that has been operating for over 33 years, offering solutions with innovative products and services for pharmaceutical companies, analytical laboratories and the medical field to meet the needs of its clients, providing improved quality of life to the society. For more information, visit www.allcrom.com.br

