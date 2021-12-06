Braze To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumer and brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022, ended October 31, 2021, after...

Braze (BRZE) , the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumer and brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022, ended October 31, 2021, after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, December 20, 2021. Braze will host a public conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm EST (2:00 pm PST) on the same day.

What: Braze Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, December 20th at 5:00 pm EST / 2:00 pm PST Conference Call: 833-950-0062 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international), access code 500740 Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A conference call and webcast replay will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

