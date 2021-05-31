Braxia Scientific Appoints Dr. David Greenberg To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. (the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a research driven clinical platform developing and providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. David Greenberg to its Board of Directors.

A nationally recognized general medical practitioner for more than 30 years and a lecturer at The University of Toronto in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, Dr. David Greenberg brings extensive experience in Mental Health and Concussions. He has developed and implemented multiple education programs for medical practitioners, nationally and internationally, and is regarded as an international health expert and keynote speaker on the topic of depression and related disorders.

Dr. Greenberg is the Team Physician for the Toronto Argonauts, of the Canadian Football League, and is an expert panel member for the ECHO Concussion Program (ECHO) at the University Health Network. The ECHO Concussion program is an interactive medical education program, connecting health care providers with an interprofessional specialist team to advance learning and enhance clinical skills. There are more than 330 ECHO hubs in 37 countries, including USA, UK and Australia and is recognized internationally for its innovative research and best practices in the area of concussion and related conditions. Dr. Greenberg is also a member of The Center for Effective Practice, a working group that broadly is interested in improving best practices and implementation of care in primary care for concussions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Greenberg to the Board as we establish Braxia as the leader in setting the standard of care in mental health for depression and as we grow our clinical platform to support development of novel ketamine and psychedelic based medicines in Canada and the United States," said Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO, Braxia Scientific. "Dr. Greenberg's extensive experience and network within the North American and international healthcare community, in particular in the areas of mental health and concussion and with professional athletes, among others, will be a significant advantage as we continue to develop and implement breakthrough Ketamine treatments and protocols that will result in improved outcomes for patients that come to our clinics."

Dr. Greenberg consults for various companies on Sales, Marketing, Communications, and Business Development strategies. He was previously President of Goldfarb Health Care, which was Canada's largest market research company during his tenure. He has continued working with Health Care related companies over the years, providing expert advice and insights into the beliefs, values and behaviours of both consumers and physicians to develop highly effective educational programs, public relations, and sales and marketing strategies. Dr. Greenberg serves as a Mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab at the Rotman Business School at The University of Toronto and the Said Business School at Oxford University. Through this incubator program, he mentors founders pursuing commercial opportunities predicated on translational science and technology innovations that improve human health and wellness.

Dr. Greenberg is a member of the ProSpeakers Bureau, an organization that is a trusted and reliable resource for renowned keynote speakers, and continues to be a corporate spokesperson for various organizations.

Dr. Greenberg developed a national reputation for effectively conveying highly complex issues and concepts in a straightforward and entertaining manner. He was the resident General Practitioner on "The Mom Show" (5 seasons), CityLine (9 Seasons) and the host of his own show "Dr. in The House" (2 seasons), as well as many other media appearances as "Dr. Dave".

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announced it has granted stock options to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 9,750,000 common shares of the Company. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.395 per Share, being the closing trading price of the shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 28, 2021, for a five-year term expiring on May 28, 2026. Subject to certain accelerated vesting provisions, one-third of the options will vest immediately, one-third will vest after 12 months, and the remaining one-third will vest 18 months after the date of the grant.

Media Services Engagement

The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Stock Day Media to provide media services. Under the terms of the agreement, Stock Day Media will feature the Company on its podcasts and provide a combination of news distribution and campaign reporting at a total cost of $12,000 USD over an expected three-month period, subject to renewal.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a research driven medical solutions company that aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Braxia Scientific, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-onset treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

