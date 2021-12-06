Brave Healer Productions Releases "The Wellness Universe Guide To Self-Care: 25 Tools For Goddesses"

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, a five-year-old book publishing company, announces the release of the fourth book in its The Wellness Universe Guide to Self-Care series. The newest book, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care: 25 Tools for Goddesses , has a foreword by Karina LeBlanc, an Olympic medalist, UNICEF ambassador, and honorary captain in the Royal Canadian Navy.

The 25 experts featured were hand-picked by Anna Pereira, founder of The Wellness Universe, who writes in the introduction that being a goddess "is not a superpower you achieve or a role you play; it's the essence you already are and always have been and that parts of you you're ready to ignite. … Let the stories you read and the tools shared within this guide help you to make changes for yourself that allow you to experience your wholeness in your power. The world needs your greatness, inspiration, kindness, compassion, and courage."

Each chapter is written by a health professional who offers tips on achieving mental and emotional freedom after trauma, and overcoming challenges with grace, ease and joy (jazz living). There is also a chapter on the nightly affirmation that could change your life, becoming "me" after years of being "we," never being tired again and becoming your own best friend.

In addition to Pereira, contributors include Del Adey-Jones, Ingrid Auer, Pat Bell, Stephanie Bailey, Nicole Batiste, Carrie Doubts, Lolita Guarin, Lidia Kuleshnyk, Donna Laitinen, Rochel Marie Lawson, Birgit Lueders, Rosemary Levesque, Carolyn McGee, David D. McLeod, Angela Medway-Smith, Rev. Jennifer Moore, Tina Plantillas, Dr. Pamela Poston, Debbie Prediger, Leah Skurdal, Victoria Soto, Nancy Stevens, Dr. Patricia Talbot, and Stacey Wharton.

Praise for the book

"Brace for impact! With sweeping honesty and raw compassion, twenty-five authors have opened their hearts to show you their most vulnerable moments. … These Goddesses (and one God) have more than survived their dark nights of the soul, they have risen to bring you their sage wisdom … that you may go where no goddess has gone before, by learning all the tools you 'll ever need from within the covers of this book." — Amy Gillespie Dougherty, author of the best-selling The Ancestors Within series

"From poignant shares to practical tools, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Goddesses is a must-read for all women. This book not only celebrates what it takes to survive the trials and tribulations of womanhood, but to thrive as your best goddess ever." — Tamara Golden, owner, Journeywork Retreats

"What a wonderful read! … I recommend this for any woman seeking to connect to her Goddess energy as it's filled with teachings that will serve for life." — Camila Lins, HR director, UNIBRA University, Brazil

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions is accepting applications for its Complete Self-Care, Ultimate Guide and Ancestors Within series. Invited to apply are health-care professionals such as physical therapists, massage therapists, and mind and body experts, who would like to write a chapter. A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

About The Wellness Universe

Anna Pereira is the founder of The Wellness Universe. As an author and creator of wellness events, projects, and programs, Pereira is an expert at showcasing, promoting, and supporting the world's most talented wellness professionals. Through her platform and her Facebook page, Circles of Inspiration by Anna Pereira, she has improved the lives of over 700,000 people.

Contact: Anna Periera, 325243@email4pr.com; or Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; 325243@email4pr.com; www.BraveHealer.com

