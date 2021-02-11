BRAVADA International Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Objectives And Discusses Revenue Expectations

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) provides fiscal year 2021 objectives and discusses revenue expectations. In the second half of 2020, BRAVADA launched 3 new website properties that are the focus for 2021. These are WorldofPets.com, USAFashion.com and WomensFashionWholesale.com.

2021 Revenue Expectations:

At this time, BRAVADA will not provide revenue guidance for 2021 as assessing revenue expectations for its 3 new websites is not feasible with any degree of certainty. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the key ingredient in developing revenue for each website and progress varies with time. BRAVADA has had exceptional success in establishing its websites in the top tier of search results and expects this to continue, however, forecasting progress on SEO is difficult as it can go slower and / or faster than anticipated. The company does not anticipate measurable revenue from its 3 new websites until the second half of 2021. The Company may provide guidance when it has some visibility, however, investors should expect news on financial results when the quarterly financials are disclosed.

World of Pets Superstore® ( WorldofPets.com)

WorldofPets.com is developing an exciting and expansive selection of cat and dog products for animal lovers. In 2021, hundreds of dog and cat products will be stocked to list on the website. WorldofPets.com is a large undertaking and stocking the full breadth of products being planned will go late into fiscal year 2021. Storage considerations as well as the costs of acquiring merchandise will be overcome with time, additional warehouse space and free cashflow from operations. In addition, BRAVADA is developing a "name brand" for its proprietary mix of pet products. A future news release will disclose the chosen name, details of the product line and the rollout.

USA Fashion™ ( USAFashion.com):

USA Fashion provides 2 points of value. First, USAFashion.com is being developed as the company's primary fashion and accessories retail website. USA Fashion represents many of the key ingredients that BRAVADA looks for in establishing a premium website. It is has an iconic literal meaning and describes the product at the domain level. It is easy to remember, confers a sense of confidence and establishes trust with its implied meaning. Secondly, USA Fashion is the fashion name brand for all fashion apparel that BRAVADA International manufactures. The company has been manufacturing its own styles for about 3 years and expects to grow the USA Fashion name brand this year.

Women's Fashion Wholesale ( WomensFashionWholesale.com)

As part of its ecommerce strategy, BRAVADA develops its websites with retail and wholesale considerations. WomensFashionWholesale.com is the companion website to USAFashion.com and provides its growing fashion catalog at wholesale to small and medium sized business and boutiques. The business model is similar to LeggingsWholesale.com pairing with WorldofLeggings.com which has been highly successful. The company is using the same methodology to launch, grow and operate WomensFashionWholesale.com / USAFashion.com. BRAVADA feels revenue growth prospects will develop throughout fiscal year 2021 and expects substantial revenue by Q3 and Q4, 2021.

Other 2021 Projects:

In addition to the 3 new ecommerce properties and BRAVADA's existing suite of revenue producing websites, BRAVADA has other projects in various stages of development that are undisclosed. As they develop, BRAVADA shall provide details to investors as they progress closer to launch.

Existing Revenue Websites:

BRAVADA International will continue to nurture and grow its current suite of revenue ecommerce sites which include WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, OnlyLeggings.com as well as Amazon and Etsy sales channels. These websites provide a stable revenue stream for the company and combined, saw growth in fiscal year 2020. BRAVADA operates all of its websites with its "Best Product, Best Price and Best Service" principle.

Revenue guidance for 2020 is $4,200,000 - $4,500,000.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International's business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

"World of Pets Superstore" and "World of Leggings" are registered Trademarks of BRAVADA International Ltd., All Rights Reserved

"USA Fashion" is a Trademark of BRAVADA International Ltd., All Rights Reserved

