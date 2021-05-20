BRAVADA International Pre-Launches WomensCosmetics.com, A Website Specializing In Makeup And Beauty Supplies

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.WomensCosmetics.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has pre-launched WomensCosmetics.com, its new online ecommerce website specializing in makeup and beauty supplies. BRAVADA has been developing the beauty and cosmetics vertical since mid-2020 and has established a number of suppliers for the procurement of high quality and low-priced women's makeup and beauty supplies. The Women's Cosmetics Superstore will provide the high traffic makeup categories such as eye, lip and face makeup, skincare products, bath and beauty as well as makeup brushes and tools.

PRE-LAUNCHA BRAVADA "pre-launch" website is live but "in development" and not open to receive orders. This is to enable the Google crawl process to begin during early development with the critical elements in place for SEO. The length of time a website is "live" plays an important role in SEO and SERP performance. BRAVADA estimates a website requires 12 months of SEO to develop sustainable organic web traffic.

PRODUCTSOver the next 9 - 12 months, The Women's Cosmetics Superstore will be populated with an expanding array of products as organic web visits increase. This gradual escalation allows for inventory growth overtime in unison with the organic traffic growth of the website. An exciting blend of no name and brand name makeup and beauty products at very affordable prices, delivered with BRAVADA's second to none service.

SOCIAL MEDIA DEVELOPMENTWomensCosmetics.com intends to develop a comprehensive social media program that will include "how to" tutorials and beauty tip videos in addition to other media pieces to expand and nurture its online audience.

WEBSITE DEVELOPMENTWomensCosmetics.com was created, built, and developed in house by CEO Danny Alex. This significant competitive advantage allows BRAVADA to develop websites with almost "zero" invested capital. This includes the SEO process, CSS / HTML, content creation, Photoshop, database management and more.

EXPANSIONBRAVADA International is in the process of a significant expansion into a number of high traffic verticals. This expansion will culminate into a company defining project that will be discussed at a later date. Additional websites are expected to be launched in 2021.

DOMAIN NAMESBRAVADA has also acquired many "Women's Cosmetics" domains to secure widespread ownership of the domain address:

womenscosmetics.netwomenscosmetics.orgwomenscosmetics.bizwomenscosmetics.cawomenscosmetics.clubwomenscosmetics.cowomenscosmetics.infowomenscosmetics.onlinewomenscosmetics.shopwomenscosmetics.sitewomenscosmetics.storewomenscosmetics.worldwomanscosmetic.comwomen-cosmetics.com

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

ABOUT:BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates' online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International's business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

