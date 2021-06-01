BRAVADA International Pre-Launches CosmeticsWholesale.com, A Website Specializing In Wholesale Makeup And Beauty Supplies

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.CosmeticsWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has pre-launched CosmeticsWholesale.com, its online marketplace specializing in wholesale makeup, haircare, skincare, nails and beauty supplies. The wholesale cosmetics and beauty vertical has been in development since mid-2020. BRAVADA has established a number of suppliers to provide high quality, low-priced women's makeup, and beauty supplies. The Cosmetics Wholesale Superstore will specialize in high traffic makeup categories such as makeup, wholesale skincare, wholesale makeup brushes, and bath and beauty.

PRE-LAUNCH

A "pre-launch" website is live but "in development" and not open to receive orders. This is to begin the Google crawl process during early development with the critical elements in place for SEO. The length of time a website is "live" plays an important role in SEO performance. BRAVADA estimates it requires 12 months of SEO to develop sustainable organic web traffic.

PRODUCTS

Over the next year, The Cosmetics Wholesale Superstore will provide an expanding array of products as organic web visits increase. This gradual escalation allows for inventory growth in unison with organic traffic growth. Products include a blend of no name and brand name makeup and beauty products.

CosmeticsWholesale.com pre-launched its companion website, WomensCosmetics.com, earlier this year. BRAVADA International's online strategy is to pair its B2B and B2C websites together to add improved operating efficiencies and product throughput.

EXPANSION

BRAVADA International is in the process of a significant expansion into a number of high traffic verticals. This expansion will culminate into a company defining project that will be discussed at a later date. Additional websites are expected to be launched in 2021.

DOMAIN NAMES

BRAVADA owns many "Cosmetics Wholesale" domains to secure ownership of the domain:cosmeticswholesale.bizcosmeticswholesale.clubcosmeticswholesale.comcosmeticswholesale.infocosmeticswholesale.netcosmeticswholesale.onlinecosmeticswholesale.orgcosmeticswholesale.shopcosmeticswholesale.sitecosmeticswholesale.storecosmeticswholesale.today

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com) https://twitter.com/WaypointThe

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates' online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com and WomensCosmetics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International's business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005324/en/