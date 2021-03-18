BRAVADA International Announces A Comprehensive Shareholder Communication Program At Bravada.com

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it is creating a comprehensive communication program to provide timely information on the Company and its business in conjunction with its "Question and Answer" section which is live on its website at Bravada.com. Investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit Bravada.com to sign up for its timely corporate updates.

Investors and stakeholders can click on this link to visit the "Contact Us" page: BRAVADA Contact Us

"We are creating a direct line of communication to our investors so that we can provide ongoing information in an efficient manner and unify our message to our shareholders," replied BRAVADA International CEO, Danny Alex. "Investors who join our program will have press releases emailed to them upon their release as well as additional information on our business affairs and related corporate information as the Company continues to execute its growth plans."

The BRAVADA shareholder communication program is being implemented to provide factual information to all interested parties, provide a fast and efficient way to disseminate information, and correct any false or misleading information.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International's business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

