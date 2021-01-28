Branford Castle Shocks Equine Veterinary World With New Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle, a New York-based private equity company, today announced that its portfolio company, Pulse Veterinary Technologies LLC (PulseVet), has acquired NeoPulse GmbH from Switalis, a leading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle, a New York-based private equity company, today announced that its portfolio company, Pulse Veterinary Technologies LLC (PulseVet), has acquired NeoPulse GmbH from Switalis, a leading Switzerland-based shock wave therapy device manufacturer.

PulseVet ( https://www.pulsevet.com/) is the leading United States manufacturer and supplier of veterinary shock wave therapy systems. Their ProPulse and previous generation VersaTron systems are the most peer-reviewed, clinically validated veterinary shock wave systems available and are utilized in most veterinary teaching hospitals. NeoPulse, which makes the NeoVet family of shock wave devices, also has an established position in various markets globally.

"The combination of the two companies extends our international reach, our research and development capabilities, and our ability to better serve our veterinarian customers and their clients and patients around the world," said Adrian Lock, Founder and CEO of PulseVet. "Together with PulseVet's recent regulatory approval for ProPulse use in Japan, we have created a better platform for supporting scientific research and the overall positive impact of shock wave therapy in the equestrian community and other veterinary markets."

PulseVet is the official shock wave therapy supplier of the US Equestrian Team veterinarians and a sponsor of the National Cutting Horse Association, the National Snaffle Bit Association, and most recently the National Reined Cow Horse Association. It is supported by an Equine Advisory Board ( https://www.pulsevet.com/equine-advisory-board/) of prominent equine veterinarians.

"PulseVet and NeoPulse create a transformative global veterinary shock wave therapy company," said Eric Korsten, senior managing director of Branford Castle. "This accelerates the growth of the company and its ability to more effectively serve the growing therapeutic needs of the equine veterinary market."

"PulseVet and NeoPulse are an excellent strategic fit and complete the electro-hydraulic shock wave family with the acquisition of the NeoVet Brand," said Ralph Brinkmann, founder and CEO of Switalis.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Akerman LLP provided legal services. Siguler Guff provided follow-on credit support for the transaction.

About Branford Castle Partners ( http://www.branfordcastle.com/)

Branford Castle is a private market investor with a more than 30-year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with less than $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branford-castle-shocks-equine-veterinary-world-with-new-acquisition-301217473.html

SOURCE Branford Castle