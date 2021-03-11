BrandTuitive Takes Home Graphic Design USA Awards

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTuitive, one of New York City's top branding agencies, won five GDUSA 2020 American Graphic Design Awards™. The panel of judges consisted of notable design editors who acknowledged BrandTuitive for their creative excellence.

Graphic Design USA has hosted competitions that honor talented agencies and professionals for almost 60 years. The American Graphic Design Awards™ recognize a wide range of exceptional work across all areas of expertise — from print and web design to packaging and video creative — rewarding the best designs that elevate brands and create successful connections to consumers.

Selected from the top 10% of entries, the BrandTuitive team was celebrated for breakthrough work they've created for three of their clients, Nespresso, Datacolor and Weill Cornell Medicine. With a range of award-winning entries spanning creative campaign, video, print ads and web design, the awarded work exhibits the agency's branding and marketing expertise.

"The BrandTuitive team understands effective branding and brand marketing — how every word and design element can help to tell a brand's story," states Todd Brenard, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandTuitive, "We're pleased to be recognized for that expertise."

About BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. They believe in revealing the truth of brands to understand how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their constituents. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

