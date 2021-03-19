BrandTotal Industry Snapshots Reveal Key Insights Into Social Advertising Strategies For Top Brands In QSR, Consumer Electronics, And Furniture

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTotal , the brand marketing analytics company providing social media competitive intelligence to brands and organizations, today released the findings of industry reports for the QSR , Consumer Electronics and Furniture industries, detailing the brands in each category that are leading in digital and social share of voice (SOV) and share of topic within each respective industry. Through multiple intelligence layers, such as consumer sentiment, attitude, engagement, competitive spend and impressions, dark vs organic ads, SOV, share of topic, and a variety of additional filters, BrandTotal's findings provide visibility, contextual intelligence, and insight into performance of brands in the competitive social landscape.

The recently unveiled industry snapshots reveal competitive digital advertising insights, allowing brands to influence their own campaign strategies by having direct access into competitor benchmarks, measurement, and overall advertising and marketing trends. A full 360-degree picture of brand analytics, impact and performance provides the ability to make intelligent ROI-driven marketing decisions based on real time data and contextual intelligence.

"Brands use the industry snapshots and BrandTotal's platform to arm their media, creative and consumer insights teams with social competitive intelligence and proprietary brand analytics." said Noam Harel, EVP Marketing of Brandtotal. "That's why BrandTotal is the industry's most trusted and robust brand intelligence platform. You can measure creative ad performance, plan your next product launch, optimize message/market fit, and adjust your digital and social strategy for greater advertising ROI and brand impact with consumers, all while benchmarking advertising performance and consumer interaction against competitors in real time."

The reports include data pulled from November 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021. Key insights from the reports include:

QSR:

Wendy's came out on top with 27% digital and social share of voice over Arby's which had previously held the lead. Instagram was the dominant channel for paid media advertising in the category. The one notable exception is McDonald's, which put the majority of its paid media efforts into YouTube. The most successful social media messages in the QSR space embraced humor and popular culture to build brand affinity, with a tone that often differs from that used in media efforts.

Consumer Electronics:

Dell was the category leader within the space with 47% SOV across all social channels. The Dell brand led in digital and social SOV on Facebook and Instagram, while Lenovo had a dominant impression share on Twitter and YouTube. HP had the strongest presence of all brands on LinkedIn. Dell and Lenovo found a niche within the gaming community, with large volumes of paid impressions speaking directly to these audiences, while HP's messaging was more geared toward a business audience than most other brands in the category.

The gaming audience is receiving growing attention in the consumer electronics space, with more brands speaking to these audiences directly. Content speaking to gamers tends to drive high engagement and sentiment.

Furniture:

Wayfair was the dominant player with nearly half (48%) of the digital SOV. Crate & Barrel, IKEA, and Joybird had near-equal shares while West Elm trailed at 9%. Instagram was the most dominant channel in the furniture space while YouTube presents a potential whitespace opportunity. That's because relatively few brands are running advertising on the channel in high volumes. Brick-and-mortar brands tend to lean into YouTube more than social-first brands.

Brick-and-mortar retailers may need to go toe-to-toe with digitally native brands that are inundating consumers with conversion ads. A greater emphasis on lower-funnel creatives may be needed with the rise of D2C and social commerce.

"With access to the right data, marketers in any industry can streamline decision making and ad spending, drawing on short and long term analysis of what works for their competitors," said Alon Leibovich, co-founder and CEO of BrandTotal. "By expanding insights into brand analytics beyond a narrow lens of their own one-dimensional data, marketers can expand their capabilities to retain and attract new customers, and deliver meaningful ads and messaging to consumers who will appreciate it."

BrandTotal's Industry Snapshots reports can be downloaded and accessed here . To learn more about BrandTotal and the company's social competitive intelligence and brand analytics capabilities, please visit https://www.brandtotal.com/about .

About BrandTotal:BrandTotal is a leading social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform, enabling brand marketers to make decisions based on data, not feelings. BrandTotal was founded in 2016 and serves customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco and Israel, BrandTotal's customers range from well-established Fortune 500 brands to the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer challenger brands. The company is funded by world-class VC firms INCapital Ventures, Flint Capital, NHN Investment, One Way Ventures, FJ Labs, Glilot Capital Partners, and Keshet Dick Clark Productions along with early support from Microsoft Accelerator and Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandtotal-industry-snapshots-reveal-key-insights-into-social-advertising-strategies-for-top-brands-in-qsr-consumer-electronics-and-furniture-301250798.html

SOURCE BrandTotal