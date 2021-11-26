Brandt Offers Support Following Devastating BC Flooding

Brandt is committing $60,000 to aid in recovery efforts alongside the John Deere Foundation for a total $120,000 donation.

REGINA, SK, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Brandt Group of Companies announced they are joining with the John Deere Foundation to support the immediate and emerging needs of communities impacted by the catastrophic flooding in British Columbia with a total $120,000in funding for the Canadian Red Cross.

"Stepping up when our employees, customers and the community needs us most is part of who we are at Brandt. As a family-owned company, we are proud to support the many families in the communities that support us in this time of need," said Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple.

Brandt employees and customers live in many of the flood-ravaged areas. Brandt has 13 branch locations in B.C., serving hundreds of local customers impacted by the floods.

"It's been a challenging year in British Columbia. Financial support from Brandt and the John Deere Foundation helps the Canadian Red Cross respond to the impacts of the recent floods and extreme weather and provide much-needed assistance to those who need it most,"added Pat Quealey, Vice-President, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. "Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in British Columbia. We are grateful for this support."

More support is still needed, and additional storms are expected to hit the area. To contribute to the Red Cross's British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal, visit redcross.ca, call 1-800-418-1111, or text BCFLOODS to 30333.

About the Brandt Group of Companies The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 120 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 5,100 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

