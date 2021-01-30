Brandon Lew, DO, Elected Chief Of Medical Staff At Huntington Hospital

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Lew, DO, medical director of the emergency department, has been elected chief of medical staff at Huntington Hospital, effective January 28, 2021. Dr. Lew now leads a medical staff of more than 990 active physicians in serving the residents of the greater San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

"Congratulations to Dr. Lew, who has been tirelessly dedicated to serving on the frontlines of patient care throughout the pandemic," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and chief executive officer, Huntington Hospital. "As he steps into the role of chief of medical staff, he brings his deep knowledge of patient-centered care and insight to help lead our network of physicians through the coming year as we continue to battle COVID-19. We are grateful for his leadership."

Dr. Lew has been a member of the Huntington Medical Staff since 1996. For the past two years, he has served as member of the board of directors as president elect. Dr. Lew is also co-director of Exer Urgent Care in Pasadena and La Canada. He is currently on the board of the USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association. He has been named a Top Doc by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021 and the 2021 Southern California Super Doctors® list.

"As the medical director of the emergency department, I have the opportunity to interact with physicians from all specialties to help care for our patients," said Lew. "Now, in this new role, this broad perspective allows further engagement, recognition and unity among our physicians with one mission in mind - to continue providing excellent, compassionate care to our community through this pandemic and beyond."

Dr. Lew received his Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from USC and his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences/COMP. He completed his emergency medicine residency at LAC - USC Medical Center.

