BrandGraph® Reaches 10 Million Influencers Analyzed

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, today announced that its BrandGraph® platform has reached a new milestone, with content from 10 million social media influencers being analyzed and enriched by IZEA's proprietary technology on an ongoing basis. The BrandGraph platform officially launched in March of 2020, reporting on 400 million pieces of content and 4.5 million influencers. In less than a year, it has grown to provide analysis of more than 10 million influencers and 1.2 billion pieces of content, with new content being added every ten seconds and new brands and classifiers being added daily.

Addition of TiKTok Account ClassifiersInterest in TikTok has grown dramatically over the past year, with brands both large and small creating a presence on the platform. IZEA has added initial support for BrandGraph classifiers to identify and benchmark social media content being produced about a brand's account on TikTok. Reporting and benchmarking against these classifiers will be available to users in future releases.

"BrandGraph has become a core technology for IZEA," commented Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. "The capabilities of the platform have grown immensely over the past year, both in functionality and in the sheer volume of data we are analyzing for brands. While we started this effort with a focus on consumer-packaged goods, we are now able to analyze brands ranging from Burger King to Bitcoin and everything in between."

Slack and Microsoft Teams are also integrated into the BrandGraph platform. The integration allows BrandGraph users to monitor the social media content mentioning any indexed brand entity, topic, or individual. BrandGraph delivers daily or weekly social media benchmarking directly to the user via the messaging platforms to surface insights about brands of interest.

BrandGraph Data includes:

Share of Voice

Content Volume Rankings

Top Content by Engagement Count & Rate

Relative Category Content Volume

Influencer Sponsorship Activity for Competitive Set

Sponsored Content Composition

Engagement Counts Over Time

Associated and Tangential Brands

Content Sentiment Analysis

Influencer Engagement Pyramid

Brand Super Fans

Top Organic and Sponsored Influencers

In addition to a standalone application that marketers can license, BrandGraph data classification is integrated within IZEAx Unity Suite and IZEAx Discovery at no added cost to IZEAx customers. IZEAx leverages BrandGraph to analyze millions of social media accounts and visualizes that data through the VizSearch® influencer discovery tool .

Marketers can sign up for an account or download a sample BrandGraph report at izea.com/brandgraph

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ("IZEA") is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Martin SmithIZEA Worldwide, Inc.Phone: 407-674-6911Email: ir@izea.com