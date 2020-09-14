Branded Strategic Hospitality Facilitates The Partnership Between PourMyBeer, The Leader In Self-Pour And Self-Pay Beverage Dispensing Technology, And Coca Cola European Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Strategic Hospitality, "Branded", an accelerator of early and growth-stage Hospitality Technology companies, announced today that it has converted its $500k convertible note in the company's first investment, Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS), dba PourMyBeer and PourMyBeverage, after spearheading the coming together and partnership between ITS and Coca Cola.

CCEP Ventures, the investment arm of Coca-Cola European Partners, has invested an undisclosed sum and acquired a 25% stake in ITS - the parent company of PourMyBeer and creators of the new technology that empowers the customer to pour their own beverages and increases efficiencies for hospitality venues.

"Branded was founded on the ability to leverage our ecosystem of hospitality venues, expertise, and deep relationships to influence, redefine and evolve hospitality industry technology ("HI-Tech") and innovation," said Jimmy Frischling, Founder and Managing Partner of Branded Strategic Hospitality. "After testing and vetting the PourMyBeer system in our restaurants, we knew that the technology could extend beyond restaurants and bars and that an introduction to Coca Cola would be just the start of a collaboration between these two beverage-centric companies. This transaction truly defines the work we do at Branded and we're extremely proud to see the role Branded plays as an accelerator and strategic advisor to our Partner Companies come to fruition with the partnership between ITS and CCEP."

The investment will see CCEP work with ITS to introduce the new technology to its customers in Western Europe. The technology allows consumers to pour and pay for drinks themselves - cutting down queues, reducing wait times and freeing up serving staff.

About Branded Strategic Hospitality Branded Strategic Hospitality "Branded", is an investment & solutions platform based in New York City with deep hospitality expertise and focused on Seed & Series A stage investments to HI-Tech, Food-Tech, Prop-Tec and Innovative start-ups. Branded is at the intersection of hospitality, technology, innovation, and capital. For more information about Branded, please visit www.brandedstrategic.com

About CCEP Ventures CCEP Ventures is Coca-Cola European Partners' innovation investment fund. CCEP Ventures helpsbring the best minds and ideas from the outside world into the CCEP business. It helps CCEP find, fund and foster new solutions and scale with speed. CCEP is focused on working with partners and innovators to find solutions across customer experience and support, logistics and distribution, future packaging design and technology, prediction, and pricing analytics.

About Innovative Tap Solutions dba PourMyBeer PourMyBeer's self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to beverages by allowing consumers to pour any beverage including their own beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, kombucha, and non-alcoholic beverages and pay by the ounce. PourMyBeer is the world leader of self-pour, serving customers such as Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, the U.S. Air Force, Caesars Entertainment, Walk-Ons and many more. PourMyBeer has over 5,861 taps in service at bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels and grocery stores around the world and is the leader in self-pour beverage solutions.

