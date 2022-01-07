Branded Legacy, Inc.'s Spikes CBDX Opens New Retail Account

Orlando, FL, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures adds three new regional managers and opens a new retail account.

The Company is starting off 2022 with a strategy focused on sales and revenue growth. President of Branded Legacy, Brandon White, has tapped into his professional network to identify qualified professionals to grow sales in three distinct markets. These new regional managers will be operating in South Florida, North Florida and Michigan and have a focus on both brands with a diverse target market from small retail shops to wholesale and distribution partners.

Spikes CBDX opens new retail account, Happy Buds, a Black Owned CBD, Health and Wellness store located at 225 Malcom X Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11221. Happy Buds placed an order for 4 SKUs and 40 total items to add to their shelves. Happy Buds has a sister store focusing on wine and spirits called Happy Cork, which has a strong social media presence with over 28,000 Instagram followers: @happybudsbrooklyn and @happycorkbrooklyn.

Elev8 Hemp sells the remaining cases of CBD infused iced teas. This opens the door for new and innovative products as an alternative to the ready to drink beverages. The executive team has begun discussions of what additional products will be added over the next year.

President of Branded Legacy, Brandon White, states, "It's a new year with new opportunities. The Company has an intense focus and anticipation on sales and revenue generation. There are many things still developing, and we are very excited to unveil them very soon."

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products, please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

