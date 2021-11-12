Branded Legacy, Inc. Hires New President

Longwood, FL, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures appoints Brandon White to executive team as President of the Company. Branded Legacy, Inc., through much discussion amongst the board of directors, has decided to expand its executive team with an individual who has a strong track record of growing and expanding companies. On Friday, November 5, 2021, the board of directors signed a board resolution naming Brandon White as President of Branded Legacy, Inc. Brandon White is a sales and business development professional with over fifteen years of experience. He has a proven successful track record of working with both large corporations as well as startups to streamline efficiencies, build relationships, grow sales, and increase market share. Mr. White graduated from UNC Greensboro with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Economics. After college he went on to work for three fortune 50 companies with revenues in excess of $600 million. Throughout his career, he has run successful sales teams as well as developed them from the ground up. White's experience ranges from taking two companies from just ideas into developed products with market success all the way to expanding revenues for an existing company from $430,000 to over $12 million in under 30 months. In addition, he ran a business unit producing earnings of over $30 million. Mr. White's sales and marketing background will play a significant role in Branded Legacy, Inc.'s success over the next year. President of Branded Legacy, Inc, Brandon White, stated, "I'm very excited to partner with Branded Legacy and most importantly Mr. Brandon Spikes. As a past professional athlete these products are extremely important to health, recovery, and overall wellbeing. Spikes CBDX and Elev8 Hemp are the cutting edge of this revolution, and I'm honored to be a part of it." Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols, stated, "As soon as I met Brandon, I knew that this was the missing link to our executive team. With Brandon's track record, drive and passion, I believe that 2022 will be a huge success for Branded Legacy. We have already implemented several changes this week that have increased efficiencies of operating procedures and our sales team is responding extremely well." About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com . About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

