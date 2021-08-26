BrandDisco Receives Global Accreditation For New Agile Transformation Course

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new accredited course available on BrandDisco's eLearning platform Agile Educate, offers learners a fresh perspective on the multi-billion dollar Agile Transformation Services Market, introducing its size, scope & career opportunities. BrandDisco eLearning clients will appreciate an interactive self-paced online course or virtual classroom experience with an instructor, which include real case studies, testing, certification and ongoing upskill opportunities.

BrandDisco's new Certified Agile Transformation Professional Course (CATP™), is accredited by The CPD Standards Office, which provides independent CPD accreditation to a variety of training providers, coaches, and employers. Through BrandDisco's eLearning platform Agile Educate, clients are offered account-level access to a variety of in-demand agile courses created and maintained by BrandDisco experts. Clients take advantage of intuitive courses, tools, ebooks, self assessments, video lectures/talks and certifications enabling them to earn continuing professional development credits via their employers, certifying bodies, educational institutions, etc.

"Agile Jobs are hot right now and on trend to scale up as the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market is now one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S., predicted to be a multi-billion-dollar market by 2026," said Dawn Nicole McIlwain, BrandDisco Co-Founder. "This has caused many to explore Agile careers that enable remote work opportunities, higher paying salaries, and more job security, post COVID-19. We look forward to offering courses that bridge the Agile skills gap!"

Log on to https://agileeducate.com/ for information on BrandDisco eLearning. BrandDisco offers free product demonstration webinars throughout the year: sign up by going online or calling 1-800-440-6853.

About BrandDiscoBrandDisco™ is a global management consulting firm specializing in enterprise & organizational Agile Transformation. Trusted advisors to the world's leading corporations, governments and institutions, BrandDisco™ offers professional services through advisory solutions, coaching, training, eLearning resources and tools.

