Branch Out Productions Brings Block Party Film To Grand Rapids, Casting Local Talent Alongside Hollywood Heavyweights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African American led production company, Branch Out Productions, has started pre-production on their next film, Block Party. Filming in Grand Rapids, the company is hiring a Michigan-based casting director and will begin holding auditions this month. (For more information, visit www.branchoutfilms.com)

With a story by Grand Rapids native and Branch Out Productions president, Lisa Mathis, Block Party is a family comedy in the vein of Barbershop and The Best Man Holiday. The film will be directed by the highly regarded Dawn Wilkinson and is in final negotiations with several well-known actors including Antoinette Robertson, Oscar-nominated Margaret Avery, Birgundi Baker, Emmy-nominated John Amos, Luenell, and Charlyne Yi. Additionally, Block Party will feature a variety of local actors and performers to round out the ensemble cast.

"Our comedy, Block Party, is set in Michigan, so it is important to add in as much regional flavor as possible," said Lisa Mathis, president of Branch Out Productions. "We're making an extra effort to cast locally while bringing more jobs to Michigan to strengthen our hub for diverse actors, producers and filmmakers. We believe casting local actors is good for the economy and good for creativity."

Block Party follows Harvard grad, Keke McQueen, played by Antoinette Robertson, who is eager to pursue the next stage of her life away from her beloved hometown of Grand Rapids for a lucrative career in Atlanta. But when she discovers that her once sharp Grandma Janice ( Margaret Avery) is showing early signs of dementia, Keke puts her career at stake to save her grandma's annual Juneteenth Block Party. During this time, in all the mayhem, Keke falls back in love with her hometown and its people.

The first shoot date is scheduled for September 2021. Principal photography begins this September in Grand Rapids. For more information on Branch Out Productions, please visit www.BranchOutFilms.com or follow along on Instagram @branchoutfilm.

About Branch Out ProductionsFemale-owned Branch Out Productions launched with a goal to make Michigan a hub for diverse actors, producers, and filmmakers. Branch Out seeds and develops film and television projects for mainstream audiences created and curated by culturally diverse filmmakers and content creators.

CONTACT: Lisa Mathis / Branch Out Productions (323) 823-5472

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branch-out-productions-brings-block-party-film-to-grand-rapids-casting-local-talent-alongside-hollywood-heavyweights-301358613.html

SOURCE Branch Out Productions