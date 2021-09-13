Branch Announces The Second Annual Mobile Growth Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Branch — the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement — will be hosting the company's annual Mobile Growth Awards. The winners of the awards, which honor companies that are driving growth and innovating in the mobile space, will be announced in December.

Last year's inaugural Mobile Growth Awards drew huge international interest, with over 300 nominations from around the world. A panel of judges composed of thought leaders and chosen from top mobile brands narrowed the field to 50 finalists, and, ultimately, eight winners.

This year's judging panel includes representatives from companies including Reddit, Credit One Bank, Google, LBrands, and OVO. The categories of the 2021 Mobile Growth Awards are as follows:

Best Mobile Viral Campaignis open for entries that recognize one of this year's most viral mobile marketing campaigns. Best Overall Growth Campaign is open for entries that have created new and innovative channels, techniques, tactics, or strategies to increase mobile growth over the past year. Best Phygital Experience is open for entries that have transformed traditional offline marketing by blending the best of physical and digital to improve the consumer journey. Best Retention Campaign is open for entries highlighting a campaign delivering the best retention on mobile. Best Mobile Engagement Campaignis open for entries highlighting a feature or campaign that delivered the best mobile engagement through personalization. Best Digital Transformation is open for entries that drove business innovation through digital transformation, resulting in increased engagement, user acquisition, or revenue. Best Mobile Innovation is open for entries that recognize creative thinking and outstanding innovation on mobile. Best Onboarding/Activationis open for entries highlighting a highly successful mobile onboarding activation campaign.

Nominations for the 2021 Mobile Growth Awards will be open until October 29, 2021. Finalists will be announced by November 19, and winners will be announced by December 21.

