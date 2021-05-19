BrainsWay To Present At The Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit on May 26, 2021. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Cresskill, NJ and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS.

