Press Release, Helsinki, 4 September 2020 at 9.30 am (EEST)

BrainStim Centers orders a second Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that BrainStim Centers, US has ordered a second Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS technology.

The first NBT® system was first placed for evaluation at BrainStim Centers' clinic in Valencia, California in spring and the clinic purchased it in August. Now BrainStim Centers has ordered a second system to their other clinic in Encino, California.

Dr. Mark A. Liker from BrainStim Centers commented: "As a neurosurgeon, I recognize that the accuracy of my equipment means the difference between an effective and ineffective treatment. My patients rely on this as well. The Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS system is the only one that provides me with the consistent precision I require when treating depression. Many have relied on either medication or therapy and this offers an innovative option on the road to recovery."

Dr. Liker adds: "The ability to noninvasively target critical brain pathways associated with a variety of diseases offers extremely exciting potential treatment avenues"

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: "We are extremely happy that BrainStim Centers decided to order a second system. The clinic is relatively new and started depression treatments successfully with Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS in spring. We are proud to be part of their story. This is a great example how our unique business model helps to grow both our customer's business as well as ours."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO +358 50 326 4101 mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

