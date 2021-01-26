BrainSell Named To Bob Scott's 2020 VAR Stars

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainSell, the growth enablement company helping businesses of all sizes uncover their strongest paths to business growth, has been selected as a member of Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2020.

Bob Scott's VAR Stars is a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software. BrainSell has been honored with this accolade for the past nine years, highlighting its ongoing strides to better help its customers thrive and succeed.

"We're honored and thankful to be included in Bob Scott's list for the 2020 VAR Stars," said Sonja Fridell, President at BrainSell. "Our growth enablement methodology is specifically designed to ensure our clients—especially those in the financial department—can streamline their efforts and ensure their people, processes, and technology are in sync. Our clients' success is our success, and we are so proud to hear that they have found value in our partnership."

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on growth, industry leadership, recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue, and those firms chosen to represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software," Bob Scott said in a statement. "It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business."

To learn more about BrainSell's growth enablement methodology and how it can impact your business, check out this short video interview with BrainSell CEO Jim Ward or contact us to chat one-on-one with our growth enablement experts!

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott's Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession simultaneously and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About BrainSell

BrainSell helps companies thrive by solving business challenges with expert guidance and technology. They've offered unbiased software selection, implementation, support, and consulting services to clients of all sizes across North America for over 25 years. Their methodology helps clients identify the clearest areas for potential improvement in their processes. If technology can help you, then the BrainSell team can guide you on your path to business growth.

We're here to help! Please call us any time at 1.866.356.2654 or email sales@brainsell.com

Press Contact:

Brian Anderson978-887-3870 x318 https://www.brainsell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainsell-named-to-bob-scotts-2020-var-stars-301215620.html

SOURCE BrainSell