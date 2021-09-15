BrainPOP Appoints New Chief People Officer To Lead Global Culture And Talent Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , the online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students, today announced the appointment of Kavita Vora as chief people officer. Vora joins BrainPOP from Splice, a digital music creation platform, where she held the same position.

"I am excited to welcome a like-minded colleague who will lead us in this next stage of our people-first approach to growth," said Maya Kadar Kovalsky, BrainPOP board member and outgoing chief culture officer. "Kavita brings the right blend of expertise and passion to sustain and scale BrainPOP's unique culture, which is rooted in curiosity, collaboration, and generosity of spirit."

"Every technology venture I have worked with has a mission based on empowerment, learning, creation, and unlocking opportunities. That's why I immediately connected with BrainPOP's mission to empower kids to shape the world around them and within them," said Vora. "My sister is a New York City public school teacher, and I know firsthand how much BrainPOP resonates with her students. I look forward to partnering with this amazing team to reach and inspire even more students, teachers, and parents."

Vora has extensive experience recruiting, developing, and engaging high-performing teams, and creating engaging work cultures. During her tenure as chief people officer at Splice, the company more than tripled in size. Prior to that, she led the People Teams at Jopwell, a startup committed to workforce diversity and inclusion, and MakerBot, the market leader in the consumer 3D printing space. Vora previously held HR and finance leadership roles at Hewlett Packard and Johnson & Johnson. She is also the founder and principal of Kaia Ventures, serving as an active angel investor and board advisor. She holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelors in finance and philosophy from The College of New Jersey.

Since its founding in 1999 by Dr. Avraham Kadar, BrainPOP has been continuously innovating to prepare students to become the leaders of tomorrow. Over the last twenty years, BrainPOP has reached more than 300 million learners worldwide. From the beginning, the BrainPOP approach engaged kids' curiosity through short animated movies that make complicated ideas simple and clear, helping them experience the sudden burst of understanding that Dr. Kadar called a "brain pop." Today, schools and districts nationwide utilize BrainPOP to raise academic achievement and strengthen students' critical, computational, and creative thinking skills.

About BrainPOP BrainPOP is an online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all students. Proven to raise academic achievement, it has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators and has engaged the hearts and challenged the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide. 70% of K-8 U.S. schools turned to BrainPOP as a go-to resource during remote learning, and nine out of 10 educators would recommend it to a friend or colleague. BrainPOP provides endless opportunities for kids to take agency over their learning through playful, knowledge-building content and learner-driven projects that strengthen critical, computational, and creative thinking across the entire curriculum. The company is committed to empowering kids to succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond.

