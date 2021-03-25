BrainLit's BioCentric Lighting™ Personalizes Natural Daylight Indoors To Improve The Lives Of People

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden-based BrainLit AB today introduced to the U.S. market a new kind of lighting technology scientifically-proven to enhance the minds, well-being, and physical performance of people. BioCentric Lighting™ (BCL™), created by one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology, Tord Wingren, is the world's first lighting system that can learn from and respond to an individual's unique biology.

Independent studies have shown that dynamic lighting has many positive impacts. For example, dynamic lighting has been used to help premature babies go home faster; professional hockey teams have gained a range of performance advantages in training, game preparation and recovery; and, a study using BrainLit's patented BioCentric Lighting technology showed grade school students improved test scores by 12%.

BrainLit's suite of solutions also includes UV disinfection lighting that delivers the same BioCentric Lighting benefits while also eliminating COVID-19 and other pathogens indoors when the area is not in use. This could have huge economic recovery implications in helping Americans return to work, travel, play, and enjoy other aspects of normal life.

"BrainLit continues to develop the global standard for bringing natural light indoors to improve the human mind, body and spirit," said BrainLit CEO Niclas Möttus-Olsson. "The technology's unique ability to simulate and deliver personalized daylight promotes a healthier lifestyle."

BrainLit is designed to better the lighting environments in healthcare, education, hospitality, industrial, office and sports facilities. Today, more than 20,000 people live, work, shop, or learn in BrainLit's BioCentric Lighting environments at world-class organizations such as Swedbank, one of the largest banks in Scandinavia, and Sony.

"I was very lucky to get a first-hand experience with BrainLit and its BioCentric Lighting when my employer installed BrainLit's lighting solution in our office. I was amazed at how it made me feel immediately better not only during office hours but throughout the entire day. I was more energic and productive and was getting more sound and restful sleep. My mood was lifted and I felt calm and less stressed," said Eeva Hayashi, Head of Business & Partner Development, Technology Promotion at Sony. "Many of us are aware of how the positive impacts of natural light impact our mood and productivity - desks beside windows are the most coveted seating in an office, and external meeting rooms tend to have large windows to make sure they get good natural light. Until now, however, there was little to no real technical solution that addressed our body's innate needs for the right kind of light during different times of the day while we are indoors. After having experienced BioCentric Lighting by optimizing my body's circadian rhythm indoors, there is no way for me to go back to conventional indoor lighting. The light is just too important for our health, and we finally have an intelligent solution like BrainLit's to make the indoor environment as healthy as the outdoors."

How it works: personalizing daylight BioCentric Lighting is a smart lighting system based on the latest scientific knowledge of human anatomy and our personal response to light. It is a self-learning system that integrates LED luminaires, sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) controls, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to simulate the biological benefits of the sun. The technology helps to synchronize the body's circadian rhythm, resulting in better sleep, immune response, alertness, mood, and other biological improvements.

BioCentric Lighting transcends "human-centric lighting" products by its ability to produce optimal, personalized lighting effects based on the specific needs and situations of an individual or group (such as athletes, Alzheimer's patients, or night-shift workers). BrainLit can finely tune lighting attributes such as intensity, color spectra, wavelength, direction, and duration.

Using wearables, sensors, and optionally genomic data, BrainLit's algorithms can gather data from a user's physiological indicators - including sleep patterns and physical activity - to generate and adapt light recipes to match individual needs. Users can access these light recipes on their smart devices any place where BrainLit BioCentric Lighting exists and instantly recreate their personal light environment.

"As a research-based interior design studio, we value that BrainLit's BioCentric Lighting products are grounded in science that demonstrate the positive impact BioCentric Lighting has on people," said Jennifer Janus, President of Detroit-based Pophouse Design. "We also appreciate the synergies between BrainLit's value proposition around BioCentric Lighting and Pophouse's strategic approach to design - done right, both can have a tremendous impact on culture, productivity, attraction of talent, and business performance. Our team has experienced the benefits of BrainLit's Alven first hand and have noticed higher energy levels and increased focus and clarity throughout the day."

BrainLit's cloud-based system continuously evolves, having the ability to take advantage of future scientific research. It can bring forthcoming knowledge into its solution and generate light recipes to alleviate specific conditions, such as the symptoms of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in students, or people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

"Science shows that light affects human physiology in profound ways. With it, we can influence mood, improve sleep and alleviate depression," said BrainLit founder Wingren. "But light also has a direct alerting effect and can boost productivity, learning, and mental acuity. With more people spending time indoors we created BioCentric Lighting to enable a world where everyone can have the positive aspects of daylight and spend their days, even indoors, at their optimum potential."

BrainLit solutions The BioCentric Lighting system is a modular and flexible ecosystem available in three platforms:

BrainLit ALVEN TM - A personal BCL solution that delivers all the benefits and features of BrainLit's integrated network solutions but in a free-standing form. The free-standing solution can deliver personal, simulated natural daylight to the user who has "checked into" the system with the BrainLit app.

BrainLit ELVEN - An IoT-based enterprise BCL system which utilizes a combination of luminaires and sensors networked across a building environment to deliver simulated natural daylight which supports health and well-being.

BrainLit UVEN - A disinfection system that kills any known pathogen in record time using radiant ultraviolet (UV) light spectrum. UV disinfection is an important weapon in the fight against COVID and other infectious threats. BrainLit UVEN combines BCL light control with UVC disinfection to simultaneously promote health and well-being while also helping eliminate viruses in the same space.

About BrainLit Lund, Sweden-based BrainLit has mastered the science of bringing natural light indoors for the health and wellbeing of people. The company was founded in 2012 by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of the Bluetooth technology. BrainLit's patented BioCentric Lighting™ technology provides healthy environments by personalizing light according to a person's unique biology. To date, the company has established BioCentric Lighting environments for customers with thousands of employees all over the world. www.brainlit.com.

