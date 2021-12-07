BrainChip Podcast Takes A Holiday

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that the next episode...

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that the next episode of its "This is our Mission" podcast will air early next year rather than its traditionally scheduled timeslot in December, to give guests and listeners time to enjoy the holidays and year-end celebrations. The series will go back to its regular monthly releases upon its return.

Launched in 2020, the BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors. Guests have included company executives explaining BrainChip's technology and advances made towards marketability, as well as leading industry and academic experts who have provided insight into the broader market and BrainChip's place within it as part of "Outside Looking In" conversations.

Among the non-company guests interviewed this past year are:

Alex Divinksy, Technology investment guru

Rob Lincourt, Distinguished Engineer at Dell Technologies

Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse

Jem Davies, VP, Fellow and GM of the Machine Learning Group at ARm

Dr. Katina Michael, Arizona State University professor and Public Interest Technology advocate

Michael Azoff, IT industry analyst

Philippe Cases, Topio Networks CEO

Past podcast episodes are available to listen to at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/

"This has been an incredible year interviewing incredible people to help listeners, investors and even those within the company learn about this incredible emerging marketplace and gain insight into aspects of AI from different perspectives," said Rob Telson, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at BrainChip and frequent podcast host. "With the end of the year always being a busy time for most, both professionally and personally, we thought it would be a nice gesture to give everyone a chance to enjoy the holidays and re-launch our monthly 'This is our Mission' podcast again in the new year. I'm excited to bring more interviews, insights and industry advances to the podcast community in 2022."

BrainChip's Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities, including one-shot learning. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

